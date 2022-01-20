$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

CVCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CVCY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 42,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

