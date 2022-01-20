$2.16 EPS Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will announce $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.20. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:RRX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $167.52. 14,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.