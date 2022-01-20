$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

COMM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 251.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

