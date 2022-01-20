$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $15.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.17 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 281,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

