14,541 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.64. 75,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

