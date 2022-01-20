$139.27 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $139.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 246,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $374.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

