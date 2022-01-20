$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,055.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 401,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

