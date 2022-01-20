$110.82 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report sales of $110.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $413.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.05 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $466.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

