$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

MRO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 17,515,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,256,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

