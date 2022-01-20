$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 14,185,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,266,152. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.