$0.38 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NOMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,499. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

