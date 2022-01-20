$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. UBS Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 337,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

