-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

