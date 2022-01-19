Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Update

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ZME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 97,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. Zhangmen Education has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,695,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

