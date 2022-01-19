Zacks: Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,773,000.

NABL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

