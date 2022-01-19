Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233. The stock has a market cap of $264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

