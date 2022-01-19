Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce sales of $121.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $95.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $425.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 74,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

