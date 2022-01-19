Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $52.78 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

