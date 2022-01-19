YF Link Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $437,618.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. YF Link has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $437,618.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.61 or 0.00283719 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006795 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

