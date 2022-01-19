Wrapmanager Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Unilever by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

