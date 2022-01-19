Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,212,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 19.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,427. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.98 and a one year high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

