Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. 130,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

