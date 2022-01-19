Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,439. The stock has a market cap of $224.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

