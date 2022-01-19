Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.71% of Veeva Systems worth $2,081,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.61 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

