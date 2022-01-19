Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $67,000.

VXUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 45,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,913. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

