Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,733.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.22. 5,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

