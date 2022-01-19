UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.