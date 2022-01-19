UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY22 guidance to $21.10-21.60 EPS.

UNH stock traded up $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $466.60. 100,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,869. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $439.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.16 and a 200-day moving average of $437.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

