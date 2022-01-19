United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

