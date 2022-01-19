United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
