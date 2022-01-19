Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Up to $46.45

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $49.23. Unilever shares last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 301,467 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.