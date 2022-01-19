Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $7.26 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $7.26 or 0.00017378 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00199306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00409678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

