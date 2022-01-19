UBS Group Initiates Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 4,171,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,600. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 270,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

