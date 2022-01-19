UBS Group Initiates Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.
Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 4,171,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,600. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 270,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
