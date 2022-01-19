Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,150. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

