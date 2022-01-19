Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,150. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
