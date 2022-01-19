Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $142.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 442,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,450. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

