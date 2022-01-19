Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $73.50 Price Target at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $72.00 to $73.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

