Trollcoin Reaches Market Cap of $496,993.72 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $496,993.72 and approximately $2,603.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.54 or 0.99895242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00619604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

