Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TRIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

