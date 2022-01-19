TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Decreased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 3.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $637.59. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

