Towerview LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

