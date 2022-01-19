Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $347,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Gartner comprises 0.3% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,725. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

