Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 490 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $387,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.96. 14,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

