Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $4.66 Million in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.