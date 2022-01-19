Thomas White International Ltd. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,412 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers makes up 1.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 7,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.20%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

