Thomas White International Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. 206,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,587. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

