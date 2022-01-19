Thomas White International Ltd. Buys Shares of 508,612 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 508,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 29,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.