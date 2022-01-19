Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Tesco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 147,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,723. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

