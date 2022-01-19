Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,404 shares during the period. Tastemaker Acquisition comprises approximately 6.1% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMKR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

