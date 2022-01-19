Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 400,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. ViewRay makes up approximately 3.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 6,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,127. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

