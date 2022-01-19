Tamarack Advisers LP Buys Shares of 150,000 SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SLGC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. SomaLogic Inc has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

