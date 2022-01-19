Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 457.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,824.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 299,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 283,794 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 436.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,051 shares during the period.

IHI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,172. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

